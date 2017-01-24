Man attacked in neighborhood where child was mauled to death

ATLANTA - A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was viciously attacked by two dogs.

Atlanta Police responded to the 200 block of Chappell Road NW after receiving a call about the animal attack around 1:45 Monday morning.

The officer arrived and found a man lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing with deep lacerations to his arms and face. Neighbors said two pit bulls attacked the man. The officer spotted one of the dogs walking down Joseph E. Boone which is two streets over. The officer said he noticed the dog's right front paw was bleeding.

Neighbors said a man who witnessed the attack shot the dog, but left before police arrived. Animal Control captured it, however the other dog was not found.

The attack happened nearly a mile away from the location where three children were hurt by dogs on the 1200 block of Gideons Drive last Tuesday. 6-year old Logan Braatz was killed. His funeral is set for Sunday. 6-year-old Syrai Sanders was seriously injured in the attack, while a third child was treated and released.

The owner of the dogs -- a border collie, a pit bull and another unidentified dog -- was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Logan Braatz family's attorney Joshua S. Stein released a statement following Monday's attack:

The Braatz family is shocked, appalled, and saddened this has already happened again. We have our worries that something bigger is at play with dogs in this area. Today’s meeting by the public safety and legal administration meeting is a good start but action needs to happen immediately and more investigation into what is going on with these dogs, specifically in this area, has to happen.

In the attack on the school children, police were able to capture two dogs but a third got away. 11Alive cameras captured video of Fulton County Animal Control trying to apprehend an unrelated stray dog in the neighborhood that same day.

Neighbors said they frequently called Animal Control because of the stray dogs but before last Tuesday, didn't have any violent run ins with them.

