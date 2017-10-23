Man chases officer with machete at gas station

FULTON COUNTY - A man wielding a machete was arrested in Fulton County on Sunday evening. Police responded to the Texaco located at 4165 Roosevelt Highway after receiving a call about a fight.

An officer located the man who pulled the machete from his sleeve and began to chase the officer around the parking lot.

The officer fired his weapon at the man, but missed. Other officers arrived on scene and tracked the man down in a nearby wooded area.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

