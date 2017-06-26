Man claiming he shot victim out of self defense is charged with murder

THINKSTOCK

ATHENS-CLARKE CO., GA - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on 1020 College Avenue, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in progress and shots fired at the Riverview Apartments. When they arrived they found Rayquann Deonte Jernigan, 17, in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest. Jernigan later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The suspect, Jalen Brown, 21, was later found by officers inside of the apartment complex after receiving information that he was still on the premises.

Brown claimed that he shot Jernigan out of self defense but after detectives interviewed both Brown and other witnesses, they determined Brown would be charged with murder.

He is being held at the Clarke County Jail.

