Man confirmed killed by tree into house in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A man in his 50s was killed after a tree fell into his home in Sandy Springs.

Multiple trees were snapped and power lines downed as strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma blew through the metro area Monday.

11Alive's Rebecca Lindstrom was at the scene on Hardeman Road near Roswell Road gathering information.

Authorities on scene told Lindstrom that the tree was a huge water oak. Half of the large tree split and fell into the home.

Neighbors told 11Alive they heard the cracking and thud of the tree and called 911. When police and firefighters got there, they were able to enter in the back side of the house and were able to determine that the man was already dead. They said it happened so fast that the man probably had no warning.

Don David lives next door and said he heard the tree fall and immediately tried to get to the house.

"I jumped over power lines to try to get in," he said. "I called 911 and waited for first responders. I feel horrible I wasn't able to help."

Authorities said the walls were caving in because of the weight of the tree. They're now working to pull the limbs off the house and support the walls so they can go further inside the home.

Officials are not identifying the man at this time, but they believe he was the only person inside. Neighbors said he would have normally been at work, but likely stayed home because of the storm.

Taylor Parks lives next door and works in the tree business. He told 11Alive he's been worried about the oak that fell for a while.

"There was nothing between the limb where it broke and the tree," he said. "It was all decay."

Parks said what bothers him most is the idea of waking up tomorrow, knowing his friend is gone.

"He was a quiet gentleman. Just a great person," Parks said.

The Mayor of Sandy Springs, Rusty Paul, wrote on Facebook that almost 30 trees have fallen in the city and they anticipate more will fall. Officials are urging people to stay off the streets.

