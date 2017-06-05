Man convicted in shooting death of church deacon

Jacob Pyne

DECATUR, Ga. -- A jury convicted a man in the shooting death of a deacon in DeKalb County.

Decatur Police Officers responded to a call on July 6, 2016. They discovered 52-year-old Gerard Foster in the breezeway of his Robins Street apartment complex. Foster, a deacon at Living Water Christian Baptist Church, was critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, and chest. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later from his injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing the getaway car speed away from the scene. Jacob Pyne was seen on surveillance video fleeing the area with a female accomplice, authorities said.

Tips led police to Tennessee, where they captured Pyne. According to the investigation, there was no clear motive for Foster’s murder. Investigators believe Pyne simply lashed out at the victim as he passed him on the apartment steps.

Pyne was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. A jury found him guilty on Friday. He will be sentenced on July 26.

