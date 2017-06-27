Man crashes car, kills passenger and attempts to flee with broken leg

CHEROKEE CO., GA - A man is charged with vehicular homicide after crashing his car, killing the passenger and trying to flee the scene on foot with a broken leg.

On Saturday, June 24, Freddie Perdue, 37, was traveling southbound on I-575 near the Riverstone Parkway ramp. The vehicle then left the roadway and hit a culvert, coming to a stop in a wooded tree line.

Perdue then attempted to flee the scene with a broken leg and ran into traffic onto the interstate but after a short pursuit, Canton Police caught him and took him into custody.

The passenger, Shantavia Roberts, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

Perdue has been charged with vehicular homicide in the first and second degree, reckless driving, weaving over the roadway and driving too fast for conditions. He was also charged with obstruction of an officers and reckless conduct.

He is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $32,510.00 bond.

