A man called for help after he says he was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

A man called 911 Tuesday morning, telling the dispatcher he'd been doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Grady EMS responded and transported the man to the hospital. He was alert, conscious and breathing at the time.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they were collecting information about the suspect.

11Alive spoke with neighbors along Hall Street in northwest Atlanta. One neighbor, who didn't want to show her face on camera, said she heard yelling coming from the house before the day of the fire: "I only heard it a couple of times, but it wasn't sufficient enough to think somebody would be in danger. Because you never know. Some people speak like that all day everyday."

She was surprised to hear the arguing had turned violent.

"Sometimes you hear things, but I never heard anything being dangerous,or anyone getting hurt. That's why it's so shocking," she said.

(© 2017 WXIA)