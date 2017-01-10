DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments in Doraville. Officers responded to 1000 Pleasantdale Crossing after receiving a 911 call of a person shot around 11:45 p.m.

Lt. Rod Bryant said when officers arrived they found a man in his early 30's lying in the walkway with no signs of life. The alleged shooter, who is in his late 20's according to police, was still at the location and was arrested.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses and residents. One resident said he heard the shooting loud and clear. "I was sitting in the apartment and it was like boom, boom, boom," Todd Smith said, "Had the fan going in the kitchen and everything so it was very loud."

Lt. Bryant said the two men knew each other and a handgun was found at the crime scene. He also said there is no indication at this time that drugs were involved.

PHOTOS | Man shot and killed at apartment complex in Dekalb Co.

