Man found shot to death in basement by homeowner

DEKALB CO., GA - A 30-year-old man was found shot to death at a residence in Lithonia, Ga.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Phillips Road.

The victim lived in the basement of the home, where the homeowner said they heard shots fired from inside the basement.

The homeowner went down to investigate and found the male shot several times.

There are no suspects in custody and police are still investigating the incident.

