Man gets life in prison for shooting spree

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man will spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting three people in separate incidents in 2015.

Thirty-two-year-old Javon Fortune was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

The three shootings occurred in July of 2015. On July 20, 23-year-old Reginald Phillips was found unconscious on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Lawton Avenue and Lee Street in Southwest Atlanta. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Atlanta Homicide Unit was not able to get a description of the shooter at the time. Phillips died the following day.

Another victim was located two days later at a home on Collier Drive in Northwest Atlanta. The victim was shot in the face, but survived the shooting. The shooter had already fled the scene. As officers were surveying the scene, another "shots fired" call was reported just four miles away. That victim was also shot in the face, and there was no sign of the shooter.

As the investigation continued into the shootings, officers learned Fortune met a man at Club Aquarius in Southwest Atlanta in a proposed drug deal. Fortune and the man traveled to the Collier Drive location, where Fortune met a third person, who he later shot in the face. Police also discovered Fortune's identification card at the club.

Phone records placed Fortune at the murder scene, as well as the shooting on Collier Drive. The same phone records revealed Fortune was the last person to speak to Reginald Phillips on the night of his murder. Ballistics tests confirmed that the same weapon was used in all three crimes. The investigation further revealed that all three incidents involved illegal drug transactions.

Before the trial began, Fortune entered a guilty plea.

