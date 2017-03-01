WXIA
Man hit and killed on Fulton Industrial Blvd.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 4:49 AM. EST March 02, 2017

FULTON COUNTY - Police are investigating an accident where a man was struck and killed.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Fulton Industrial Blvd. and Marvin Miller Drive.

Cpl. Partrena Smith said the victim is a black male who was possibly drug impaired or mentally ill. He was hit while standing in the roadway by a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Police have not identified the victim.

