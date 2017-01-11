Man hit, killed in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. -- An investigation is underway after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed late Wednesday night.

Police said 41-year-old Jared Morse of Smyrna was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger heading southbound on Fairground Street approaching Lawrence Street when he struck Larry Whiteside, of Marietta, Ga.

Whiteside died at the scene.

He was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

WXIA