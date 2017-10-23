Man leaving Florida Georgia Line concert hit and killed while walking on GA 400

Photo: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

A man seen walking along GA 400 on Saturday night was hit and killed.

Police said around 11:52 p.m., they received calls regarding a man, Tyler Keith Piper, 23, of Covington, walking toward traffic the northbound lanes of GA 400 just south of Haynes Bridge Road.

When officers arrived on scene, it was tool late.

Police said had just left a Florida Georgia Line concert at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park before he wandered into traffic.

No charges are being filed against the driver at this time.

