Man ordered to carry photo of Ga. girl killed in crash he caused

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused.

Daniel Crane pleaded guilty last week to charges of vehicular homicide and following too closely in the Aug. 20 collision that killed Summer Lee.

Local media reports from the time say Crane was traveling north on Interstate 75 in Henry County, just south of Atlanta, when his tractor-trailer hit Lee's SUV.

At a sentencing hearing June 22, Senior Judge Rusty Carlisle gave him a two-year sentence, including 60 days in jail and the remainder on probation.

As a condition of probation, Carlisle said Crane must carry around a photo of Lee and a copy of the statement her mother read at the hearing.

