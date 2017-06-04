Man reported missing in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA – Police are looking for a man reported missing since Friday.
32-year-old Jarques Smith was last seen on the northwest section of Atlanta at E Lowery Blvd and Joseph E Boone Blvd.
He was seen wearing a red shirt that had Bugs Bunny with the words “Dab Em” on it. Smith drives a gold 2003 FORD Taurus SES.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.
