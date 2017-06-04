WXIA
Close

Man reported missing in NW Atlanta

WXIA 1:47 PM. EDT June 04, 2017

ATLANTA – Police are looking for a man reported missing since Friday.

32-year-old Jarques Smith was last seen on the northwest section of Atlanta at E Lowery Blvd and Joseph E Boone Blvd.

He was seen wearing a red shirt that had Bugs Bunny with the words “Dab Em” on it.   Smith drives a gold 2003 FORD Taurus SES.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories