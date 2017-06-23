Man robbed at gunpoint after app lures him into bogus iPhone sale

TUCKER, GA --- The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in a recent armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 13 beside the QuikTrip located at 6182 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker.

According to police, the victim/buyer told the responding officer that he arranged to purchase two iPhone 7s through the Offer Up app for $350 each (new iPhones cost between $649-$969).

The seller/suspect and victim/buyer agreed to meet at the QT. The victim arrived at the location with a friend.

Upon seeing the seller/suspect, the victim told him that he wanted to do the exchange inside the QT for safety reasons.

The two walked inside and spoke with one another near the bathrooms. The suspect told the victim that he didn’t believe he had cash on him to make the purchase, so he walked out of the store.

The seller/suspect walked over to another man and woman who were waiting outside beside the building. After the victim followed him and showed that he had cash and was prepared to make the purchase, the other male pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. He demanded all his possessions or he would shoot him. The original seller/suspect also demanded his and his friend’s possessions.

After taking their wallets, cash, and credit cards, the suspects were seen fleeing through the walkway that connects to the Gwinnett Station Apartment Complex.

After the case was assigned to an investigator, he was able to obtain surveillance images of the original seller/suspect from inside the business. Images of the other man and woman were not captured.



If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637).

© 2017 WXIA-TV