Gregory Jone's Jr. and pictured with his girlfriend. Photo provided by family.

ATLANTA - Police are working to track down a man who opened fire killing 30-year-old Gregory Jones, Jr. on Monday night.

Officers arrived to a home on the 3000 block of Croft Place just after 10 p.m. and found Jones unresponsive. He was shot at least three times and rushed to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Jones was arguing with his mother's boyfriend when the boyfriend pulled out a revolver and shot Jones. Police said the boyfriend also shot at a neighbor who tried to stop the assault but missed. The shooter drove away in a red Hyundai and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

WXIA