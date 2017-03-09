Man shot by Atlanta officer speaks out

Noel Hall was shot and injured by an Atlanta Police officer over the weekend. Hall's wife was in the car at the time. (Photo: Provided) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - The Cochran Firm plans to hold a press conference in reference to their client Noel Hall, a man who was shot by an Atlanta Police officer in February.

A synopsis

An officer-involved shooting took place in downtown Atlanta late Saturday evening, February 25, 2017. A supervisor with the APD, Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau, was directing traffic outside of a motorcross event at the Georgia Dome when he shot a man, Noel Hall, who was leaving the event in his vehicle.

According to the GBI, Cadeau had instructed Hall to go in one direction but Hall wanted to go in another direction. It is still unclear when Cadeau shot Hall and the reason for why he shot Hall is also unknown.

Hall released a full statement on the incident.

The Cochran Firm plans to host the press conference at 11 a.m. at their Atlanta office and the victim, along with his wife, will be present.

