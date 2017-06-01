Man shot multiple times at Buckhead grocery store dies

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA, GA - A man believed to be in his mid-40's died after being shot outside a Kroger in Buckhead late Thursday night, police said.

Officers arrived to the grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Rd NE around 10:40 p.m.

Homicide Commander Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said the victim got into a physical altercation with at least two men before he was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. Investigators canvassed the area and are reviewing surveillance video that shows part of the incident.

"We know a lot of folks were in the parking lot kind of looking on and we feel like there are some witnesses out there who are not obviously here now that we need to talk to, to try to figure out what happened," Vazquez said.

Right after the shooting, police said the men drove off in a blue vehicle, heading north on Piedmont Road. Now, they are hoping witnesses will come forward with information to track down the shooting suspects.

"It was a drawn out event. So we are looking for at least one black male who is approximately 6 '0", thin, wearing dreads kind of in a bun on top of his head and wearing a white T-shirt. We are looking for another black male, not quite as tall, probably about 5'11", wearing a red shirt, who was also involved in the incident," Vazquez said.

Investigators are working to find out how the people involved are connected and what led to the fight that ultimately took a man's life.



