DeKalb PD: Road rage ends with man shot in Target parking lot

DeKalb Police said a man stumbled into a Target store for help after he was shot in the parking lot.
The shooting happened around 9:45 Tuesday morning at the store located at 4241 LaVista Rd.
Police said two drivers, a woman and a man, got into an argument after a merging incident. Officers said the woman shot the man, then drove away in a black Honda.
The victim's vehicle was towed away from the scene.
The victim is a white male who has not been identified. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
The alleged shooter is a black woman. Police are reviewing store surveillance video to see if she shopped inside the store in hopes of obtaining a description and tracking her down.
