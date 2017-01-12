Man shot to death at home in Powder Springs

PAULDING COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Powder Springs. It happened Friday around 12:39 a.m. inside a house in the 500 block of Crestbend Lane.

Sgt. Ashley Henson said deputies received a call from a woman saying her husband had been shot. Authorities said the man died inside the home, but the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

GBI is assisting with the investigation.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.





