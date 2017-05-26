Man sleeping on church steps stabbed multiple times

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - A man sleeping on the steps of a church was stabbed in his head and chest, police said.

Around 3:15 Friday morning, officers responded to the intersection of Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd and Peachtree St. NE, after receiving a call of person struck by a vehicle.

Once they arrived, they found a man who they believe to be homeless, with multiple lacerations. Police said he was sleeping on the steps of Atlanta First United Methodist Church. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect drove off, but soon crashed less than a mile away.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine a motive and are speaking with a person who witnessed the stabbing.

The name of the victim and suspect has not been released.

