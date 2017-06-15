(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a woman who they said stabbed a man in the stomach.

The crime happened at 730 Piedmont Avenue NE around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the woman left the scene, now they are searching for her. No description was given.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

