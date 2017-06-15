Man steals BMW, damages two parked cars, drives into tree in Marietta

COBB COUNTY – Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole car keys and drove into a ditch Thursday morning.

At 6:56 a.m. officers from the Marietta Police Department were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity at 625 North Greenbriar Parkway.

Early reports indicate a suspect broke into the building and stole a set of car keys. The suspect then stole a black BMW SUV from the parking lot.

While he exited the parking lot in the stolen vehicle he caused damage to the property as well as two other vehicles that were parked there unattended.

At 7:13AM officers were dispatched to the area of Chestnut Hill Road and Powder Springs Street regarding a black BMW SUV that was driving erratically.

While officers were in route to the area, the officers at the initial scene were able to confirm the make and model of the stolen BMW.

At approximately 7:20AM the suspect drove the stolen black SUV into a tree behind 1045 Charlton Trace, according to police.

At no time did officers chase the suspect, now identified as Edward Pittman, a 36-year-old male from Marietta GA.





Pittman was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Officers are still gathering information about the case and charges are pending.

Pittman was transported and booked into Cobb Adult Detention Center pending a state warrant.

© 2017 WXIA-TV