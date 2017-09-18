Man steals over $1K of cigarettes from Walmart, police still searching

STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Police need help locating a suspect who shoplifted from a Walmart located on 5600 North Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, Ga.

On Monday, August 28, at 5:30 a.m., a black male shoplifted $1,120 worth of cigarettes and fled in a white, single-cab truck.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to please contact Detective Holisky with the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8252 or email at jholisky@co.henry.ga.us.

