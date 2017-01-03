ATLANTA - A traffic stop ends with a crash and two people hospitalized at the intersection of University Ave and Ira St in SW Atlanta.

Cpt. Villaroel with APD said around 1:40 Wednesday morning, an officer saw a Ford F-150 making making "minor traffic infractions" that indicated the driver was possibly DUI. When the officer attempted to pull the truck over, the driver sped off traveling 4 blocks before crashing into a KIA and then a fence.

The man who was driving the KIA was not injured. The three people inside the truck ranged in ages of 40-50 years old. Police said the male driver and another male passenger were taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition. A woman passenger in the truck was treated at the scene and released.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Ford F-150.

PHOTOS | Man suspected of DUI flees police, crashes into car and fence

