'He had super human strength' | Man tased and arrested after domestic dispute

MARIETTA, GA - Police tased a man who allegedly resisted arrest after a domestic dispute in Marietta Square on Monday.

Officers received a call of a very heated domestic dispute at Anderson and Waddell Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the suspect, Hakeem Willis. He was very rambunctious and was yelling about trying to find his girlfriend, police said.

As officers tried interacting with Willis, his girlfriend approached them. She explained that Willis she was upset at her boyfriend.

Officers obtained information from both Willis and his girlfriend and ran it through their systems. Upon entering their information, officers found that Willis had several warrants out for his arrest which included assault by strangulation, kidnapping and alerts that he would flee.

After learning this new information, officer tried to arrest Willis but they said he resisted. He tried to pull his arm away as well as push the officer aside and attempted to run.

Two officers who were on the scene had to assist with his arrest and deployed two tasers to subdue the suspect.

The girlfriend was released from the scene.

Later, Willis admitted to wanting to kill himself and he was taken to Kennestone Hospital to be evaluated. Once he was cleared, he was taken to Cobb County Jail and officers obtained warrants for obstruction and fugitive from justice.

The woman who took the original video, Amy Barnes, recalled Willis had "super human strength."

"He had super human strength I had never seen," Barnes said. "He could've been shot dead. I've never seen superman until I saw this guy. Their approach was wrong. They should've tried a different way. This man was within feet of women and children."

