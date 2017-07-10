Man walks out of hospital, never seen again

(Provided)

ATLANTA – Michael Allen Sr.’s family hasn’t seen him since last Thursday and are frantic to find him after he was involved in a car crash and then vanished.

Allen’s son, Robbie Allen and daughter-in-law, Dennise Collum, said he was a passenger in a car crash Thursday in Newton County, Ga., on Hwy. 212. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 33-year-old Christopher Phillips, of Covington, Ga., fled on foot leaving Allen behind. He was driving under a suspended license. His relationship to Allen is not known.

According to the report, just before 8 a.m., Phillips "drove too fast for conditions" when he ran off the road, striking several mailboxes and then a tree. After colliding with the tree, the GSP said, the SUV rotated and rolled over, but eventually landing top-side up.

A non-fatally injured Allen was taken by ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta by Newton County EMS, the report stated.

At the time of the crash, officers reported him as being under the influence of medications/drugs/alcohol, but did not specify what he had ingested.

Robbie said, his 65-year-old father left the hospital and has not been seen since.

He has been known, by his family, to wander off on his own looking for his wife, who died five years ago.

“I love my daddy more than anything else,” said Robbie, who believes his dad was searching for his deceased mother.

His niece, Teresa Fowler reported him missing to the Atlanta Police Department on Friday.

After calling numerous hospitals, she told the APD, that Atlanta Medical Center told her he "checked out" Friday at 9:30 a.m., refusing medical treatment--although, according to Fowler he sustained a broken right leg and a head injury.

Fowler told police that her uncle did not have any mental or medical health concerns, nor drug issues.

The Covington, Ga., man does not have a car, nor his wallet, cash or credit cards, or cell phone with him, according to Collum.

He has long gray hair, a long white beard and mustache, a blue eye and is missing his left eye. He is 6'0 tall and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a red shirt.

“We are very worried. We cannot get any help. We need to find him,” Collum pleaded.

