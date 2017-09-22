Man wanted for murder in middle GA captured in Riverdale

Clayton County Sheriff's deputies worked fast after receiving a tip pinpointing the location of a wanted murder suspect.

Corey Humes is accused of shooting and killing a man after a drug deal that went bad in Houston County.

On Thursday, police said they received a tip that said Humes was in a vehicle outside a QuikTrip on Upper Riverdale Road.

Deputies said they quickly surrounded Humes and captured him. Police said they found a .32 caliber Beretta pistol in the car that was allegedly being concealed by his girlfriend, Chassity Thomas.

Both Humes and Thomas were arrested.

© 2017 WXIA-TV