Man wanted for murder in middle GA captured in Riverdale

Clayton County Sheriff's deputies worked fast after receiving a tip pinpointing the location of a wanted murder suspect.
Corey Humes is accused of shooting and killing a man after a drug deal that went bad in Houston County.
On Thursday, police said they received a tip that said Humes was in a vehicle outside a QuikTrip on Upper Riverdale Road.
Deputies said they quickly surrounded Humes and captured him. Police said they found a .32 caliber Beretta pistol in the car that was allegedly being concealed by his girlfriend, Chassity Thomas.
Both Humes and Thomas were arrested.
