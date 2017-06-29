Man wanted for $400K in fraudulent transactions

NORCROSS, GA - The Gwinnett County Police Department's Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect who transferred nearly $400,000 into two Wells Fargo accounts.

On May 12, two bank accounts were opened at a Wells Fargo on 5405 Jimmy Carter Blvd., in Norcross, Ga. The man who opened the accounts gave false information, according to police.

On June 2, one of the accounts received over $300,000. The suspect then withdrew over $95,000. After that withdrawal, Wells Fargo received a message that the wire transfer to complete these transactions was unlawfully made.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case or anyone who is able to recognize the suspect, to contact Gwinnett County Police Department, at (770) 513-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Anyone who can provide tips that lead to an arrest or an indictment in this case are able to receive up to a $2,000 reward.

