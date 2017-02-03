Man wanted in chase and crash at Decatur gas station arrested

Photo: Kadeem D'Anto Fletcher

DEKALB COUNTY - A man wanted for initiating a chase that lead to a crash at a gas station has turned himself in to Dekalb Police on Thursday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Update-Kadeem Fletcher has turned himself in to authorities. #gsp — Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) February 2, 2017



A GSP spokesperson said on Monday around 7:20 a.m. a trooper attempted a traffic stop after noticing the driver of a 2011 Audi, Kadeem D'Anto Fletcher, speeding on I-20 EB near Moreland Ave. Initially Fletcher, 25, slowed down, but took off again making a sudden lane change at the Gresham Road exit. The trooper missed the exit, but as he passed the exit, he noticed smoke. The trooper pulled over into the shoulder lane, and drove in reverse back up the Gresham Rd. exit.

The trooper said Fletcher wrecked the vehicle at a gas station and ran away from the scene.

Fletcher will be charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing and attempt to elude an Officer (Felony), Hit and Run and Driving Unlicensed Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony).

WXIA