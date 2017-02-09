ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY - A man on the run was arrested after police said he entered a home and beat up the woman inside.

The crime happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the North Avenue Apartment complex located at 86 North Ave, just outside of downtown Athens.

Police said 21-year-old Randy Daniel stole the woman's purse and phone before running away. Police canvassed the area and found the woman's purse and Daniel's jacket.

A short while later police received a call for a theft in progress from the Classic Center, located at 300 N Thomas St.

A responding officer recognized Daniel from the description given at the home invasion. The officer chased Daniel thought he Classic Center. Another officer was able to get ahead of the foot chase and tased the suspect who was then handcuffed.

All stolen items were recovered.

WXIA