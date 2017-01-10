Machete-wielding man arrested after standoff in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is behind bars after a SWAT standoff in Powder Springs, Ga., late Tuesday night.

Police said it all began after a Georgia State Trooper saw a man drive past him waving a machete.

The officer followed the man to a house on Hill Street, where the man barricaded himself inside. The SWAT team eventually broke down the front door and the man was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

PHOTOS | Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb Co.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA