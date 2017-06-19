Man who filmed Myrtle Beach shooting: 'It happened so fast'

NBC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Bubba Hinson was vacationing with friends in Myrtle Beach along North Ocean Boulevard when he noticed, from his hotel room, the already unruly crowd was becoming even more unruly.

So, like many in this tech-driven world, the South Carolina native began streaming on Facebook live. "I thought it would be a good idea to take out my phone and start filming it," Hinson recalled.

As seen in the video, tension on the street begins to mount. Within seconds, a group of people attack a man on the sidewalk -- punching and kicking him. Police start to arrive.

But then, as the person getting pummeled regains his footing, he reaches into his right front pocket, and then...gunfire erupts.

"It happened so fast I'm not quite sure," Hinson told 11Alive's Ron Jones exclusively.

Immediately, Hinson instructs a friend in his hotel room to call 911. We later learn it was an armed security guard who was shot -- grazed in the leg. That security guard returned fire and managed to hit the shooter.

In the video, seen now by more than 4 million people, Hinson friends urged people to steer clear of the shooting. "I was telling people to stay away [because] I had a lot of friends at the beach," he said. Many of those friends were watching the scene unfold live on Facebook, he told 11Alive.

11Alive asked Hinson how he was able to stay so calm in the chaotic situation where more than a dozen bullets were flying around. He simply said: "I'm a volunteer firefighter and I work in a 911 Center."

According to local reports, the shooter then allegedly carjacked a driver before getting caught a little later on down the road.

The suspect was arrested, and the six victims of the shooting only suffered minor injuries from the gunfire.

