Man with dementia missing from Hartsfield-Jackson airport found

Photo of Raymond Makowski from APD.

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say they've found Raymond Makowski, safe, at a wooded area near the airport.

ATLANTA -- Police are ramping up a search for a man with dementia who reportedly went missing from the Atlanta airport.

Raymond Makowski arrived to Hartsfield-Jackson airport on a United Airlines flight around 1:15 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since, according to Atlanta Police. The 56-year-old was reported missing by his brother-in-law, and detectives with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide and Missing Person's Unit are now looking for him.

No other details about his disappearance were available.

Makowski is described as a 6-foot-1, 165-pound man with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has seen Makowski, they are asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

WXIA