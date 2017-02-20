Man with dementia missing from Hartsfield-Jackson airport

ATLANTA - Police are trying to track down a missing man with dementia.
Raymond Makowski arrived to Hartsfield-Jackson airport on a United Airlines flight around 1:15 Sunday and has not been seen since, according to Atlanta Police.
Makowski was reported missing by his brother-in-law. He is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has seen Makowski, please contact Atlanta City Police.
