Man with dementia missing from Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Photo of Raymond Makowski from APD.

ATLANTA - Police are trying to track down a missing man with dementia.

Raymond Makowski arrived to Hartsfield-Jackson airport on a United Airlines flight around 1:15 Sunday and has not been seen since, according to Atlanta Police.

Makowski was reported missing by his brother-in-law. He is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has seen Makowski, please contact Atlanta City Police.

WXIA