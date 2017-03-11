Many metro Atlanta mosques holding opening houses Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga -- The Atlanta Muslim Community has organized a city-wide #VisitAMosqueATL day on Saturday, March 11, where area mosques will open their doors to the general public.

Although most mosques are always open to the public, this is a chance for individuals and groups to participate in a casual setting with Muslims from their neighborhoods.

Any mosques with the capacity and experience to hold an open houses are invited to join the effort. These are independent efforts by each mosque, and each will be responsible for how well they run their open house.

The open houses run from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Organizers said the goal is to strengthen communication and understanding across communities and allow people of different faiths to get to know one another on a more personal level.

Below is a partial list of the metro Atlanta mosques that are participating. This is not a final list:

Gwinnett Islamic Circle

Roswell Community Masjid

Henry County Islamic Center

East Cobb Islamic Center

Al-Farooq Masjid of Atlanta

Islamic Community Center of Atlanta

Madina Institute U.S.A

Hamzah Islamic Center

Allatoona Masjid and Community Center

Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam

Islamic Center of North Fulton

Islamic Center Duluth

Islamic Center of Macon

Islamic Center of Middle Georgia

Masjid Umar bin Abdul Aziz

Masjid Suffah of Kennesaw

Islamic Center of Savannah

Masjid Al-Rahman

Masjid Uthman

Masjid Al-Quba

Masjid Al Momineen

Dar E Abbas

Zainabia Islamic center of Atlanta

