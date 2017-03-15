Atlanta Jewish Community Center receives bomb threat

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

In the latest of a series of terroristic threats around the country, The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta received a bomb threat Tuesday night.

In a note sent to their community, CEO Jared Powers said the campus was declared clear after a thorough search by local law enforcement and their security team.

"We must not let this threat deter us from the responsibility we have to be the safe, welcoming, inclusive, and diverse communal town square for the 55,000 people who walk through our doors each year," Powers said in the letter.

Jewish Community Centers in Indiana, New York, Texas and Wisconsin were threatened by bomb threats Sunday, forcing evacuations of some of the facilities on Purim, a holiday celebrating the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia.

There has been more than 100 threats to Jewish groups in 33 states since the beginning of the year. On March 7, a bomb threat was called into an Atlanta location of the Anti-Defamation League. The building was evacuated but no suspicious items were located and the threat was cleared.

On March 3, the FBI arrested a Missouri man and charged him in connection with a wave of bomb threats as part of a bizarre cyberstalking scheme to retaliate against a former girlfriend, federal prosecutors allege.

