Birthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught in Fort Lauderdale shootout

ATLANTA, Ga – A Marietta woman is reportedly among the victims of a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport on Friday.

According to a Facebook posting from a member of the Transfiguration Catholic Church, Olga Woltering was among five people killed when a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon.

11Alive has since learned that both she and her husband, Ralph, were caught up in the attack, though he survived.

“And they always sat on the first pew to the left,” said Fernando Molina-Restepo, a priest at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta.

Molina-Restepo said those seats are usually taken by 84-year-old Olga and Ralph, parishioners at the church since 1978. They typically went to 5:00 p.m. mass on Saturdays.

It was supposed to be a trip to celebrate Ralf’s 90th birthday on a cruise. Ralph escaped uninjured, but Olga didn’t make it. They were married for 64 years.

“She had a special gift. When you talking to her, she was really with you. She was giving all the attention to you and always with a big smile,” said Molina-Restepo.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says a total of 13 people were shot.

While Woltering’s family requested privacy and declined interviews, but they did release a statement on Facebook. In part, it reads - “Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her. She rarely seemed to meet a stranger, rather she had a smile or a hug for all.”

The daughter of Olga and Ralph released a statement late Saturday:

"Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a good friend to many. She, along with our father Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family, and while she's absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts and memories for ever.

Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her. She rarely seemed to meet a stranger, rather she had a smile or a hug for all. She was a blessing in the lives of family and friends.

She was always guided by her strong faith in God and remained very active in her church, Transfiguration Catholic Church. She worked at and led cursillos in the church to bring God's message to others, and she spoke to groups about her personal faith as a testament to the power of God's love for us. She will be terribly missed by her faith community.

Her family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn her loss and support our father and each other in the coming days."

Another metro Atlanta resident involved in the shooting did survive. He’s Steve Frappier, a college counselor at Westminster.

In an interview he conducted with CNN Friday night, Frappier explained how his school laptop and backpack protected him.

“The backpack saved my life….The bullet had entered my backpack, hit my laptop and later when I gave my bag over to the FBI for investigation, the found the bullet in the pocket of my backpack,” said Frappier in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Efforts to reach Frappier on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Westminster school officials say Frappier was headed to a work conference in south Florida.

At last check, the Woltering family is on their way back to Atlanta to prepare funeral arrangements.

An official list of the victims in the attack has not been released by police. But loved ones have begun releasing their names.

The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, was immediately taken into custody after the shooting.

According to Miami NBC station WTVJ, the gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area where passengers arriving on a Delta flight from Atlanta were gathering their luggage.

Santiago, born in New Jersey, lived in Alaska for a period of time. Santiago arrived at the airport on flights from Alaska, retrieved luggage from baggage claim, took a gun from his luggage, loaded and began firing, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple sources told NBC News Santiago had a military ID on him. A military spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Santiago had received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard in 2016 for unsatisfactory performance.

Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead did not release details about the discharge in August 2016 but said that he joined the Guard in November of 2014.

Esteban Santiago has been identified as the shooter by police. PHOTO: NBC Miami

Puerto Rico National Guard spokesperson Maj. Paul Dahlen said that Santiago was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Arguadilla.

Santiago took Delta flight 1088 from Anchorage to Minneapolis Thursday night, landing early Friday. Then, he took Delta flight 2182 from Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale.

Ted Stevenes Anchorage International Airport police chief Jesse Davis told The Associated Press that Santiago departed Alaska at 9:52 p.m., checked only a firearm and did not call attention to himself adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport's Terminal 2, according to reports from the scene. Terminal 2 houses Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement Friday afternoon.

