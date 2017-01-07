Birthday trip turns tragic for Marietta couple caught in Fort Lauderdale gunfire

PHOTO: Mike Biana

ATLANTA, Ga – A Marietta woman is reportedly among the victims of a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, FL, airport on Friday.

According to a Facebook posting from a member of the Transfiguration Catholic Church, Olga Woltering was among five people killed when a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says a total of 13 people were shot.



Woltering, also a member of the church, was preparing to go on a cruise with her husband, Ralph, according to one social media posting.



An official list of the victims in the attack has not been released by police.

The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, was immediately taken into custody after the shooting.

According to Miami NBC station WTVJ, the gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area where passengers arriving on a Delta flight from Atlanta were gathering their luggage.



Santiago, born in New Jersey, lived in Alaska for a period of time. Santiago arrived at the airport on flights from Alaska, retrieved luggage from baggage claim, took a gun from his luggage, loaded and began firing, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple sources told NBC News Santiago had a military ID on him. A military spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Santiago had received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard in 2016 for unsatisfactory performance.

Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead did not release details about the discharge in August 2016 but said that he joined the Guard in November of 2014.



Puerto Rico National Guard spokesperson Maj. Paul Dahlen said that Santiago was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Arguadilla.

Santiago took Delta flight 1088 from Anchorage to Minneapolis Thursday night, landing early Friday. Then, he took Delta flight 2182 from Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale.

Ted Stevenes Anchorage International Airport police chief Jesse Davis told The Associated Press that Santiago departed Alaska at 9:52 p.m., checked only a firearm and did not call attention to himself adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport's Terminal 2, according to reports from the scene. Terminal 2 houses Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement Friday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting



