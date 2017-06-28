‘Bloods' gang member convicted in cold Marietta murder case

Cobb County Courthouse (Jessica Noll/WXIA)

MARIETTA, Ga. – An Alabama man has been convicted in a cold-case murder from 2014.

A Cobb County jury deliberated less than two hours before returning a guilty verdict for Dwight Blalock Jr., 35, of all charges related to the shooting death of Carlos Wright, 32, of Marietta, Ga., three years ago, District Attorney Vic Reynolds said.

Blalock, an associate with the “Bloods” street gang according to police, was convicted of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of violating Georgia’s street-gang act and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Evidence presented to the jury, detailed the night of Nov. 13, 2014, when Reynolds said that Wright and another man drove to a duplex on Bellemeade Way to buy drugs.

Once Wright handed cash through the driver’s side window, several shots were fired and Wright died on the pavement. His passenger fled the scene and was not hit with any bullets.

Shell casings from two weapons were found at the scene. The victims’ vehicle had bullet holes on both sides, indicating, Reynolds said, that there two shooters were involved.

Although the case initially went cold, the Marietta Police Department continued to investigate and eventually arrested Blalock in December 2016—more than two years after the shooting.

The state called 21 witnesses and introduced more than 400 pieces of evidence linking Blalock to the killing, including forensic DNA analysis of fresh saliva recovered at the scene.

“All of the evidence shows that this defendant fired the fatal shots,” Jesse Evans, chief assistant district attorney, said.

Evans, who prosecuted the case said, that the district attorney believes that Blalock may have conspired with another person in the shooting.

“I hope that we will be able to identify that person and bring them to justice as well. But this defendant is a murderer. He shot a man in cold blood and left him dying in the street. Regardless of what brought Mr. Wright to that location that night, he was a human being who did not deserve this,” he said.

Blalock will be sentenced July 6 and faces a mandatory life sentence.

© 2017 WXIA-TV