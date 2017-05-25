Dealership worker makes false report after car ends up with bullet holes

MARIETTA, Ga. -- He told police the car was shot up on the job. Now, it turns out a car dealership employee was apparently just too afraid to tell the truth about what happened.

Marietta police said the man's story was sketchy from the start. But they investigated. That investigation ended with the employee, 20-year-old Raymond Wilkins, in handcuffs and behind bars.

A frantic 911 call led Marietta police to the intersection of Wylie Road and Cobb Parkway, Monday night. There they met Wilkins, an employee of Mercedes Benz of Marietta.

Wilkins claimed the dealer car he was filling up with gas had just been shot by someone in the area. The car had bullet holes and other damage but police said something wasn't right.

During the investigation, they learned that Wilkins wasn't telling the truth. Wilkins was arrested Wednesday for falsely reporting a crime.

A warrant obtained by 11alive shows he was "too scared to tell his employer" what really happened. A representative for Autonation, the parent company of the dealership, said Wilkins took the loaner car home Friday.

He was near Turner Field later that night when the car was hit by bullets. They said he returned it Monday after lying to police. He's now out on bond on a misdemeanor charge.

Autonation said he's suspended until the investigation is complete. 11Alive went to Wilkins’s listed address in East Point Thursday to get his side of the story.

His grandmother said he stays there every occasionally, but he wasn't there now. She didn't know much about what had happened.

