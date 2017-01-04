Firefighters find fire ‘blowing through the garage' after suicide call leads to arson probe

A Marietta townhouse is a complete loss after an early morning fire.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A man is charged with arson after an early morning fire completely destroyed a townhome.

Matthew Olsen, 31, is charged with first degree arson for now but more charges could follow after the fire that investigators said was started with a flammable liquid in the garage.

The crime happened in the 4000 block of Audubon Dr. The scene started to unfold after someone called 911 threatening suicide around 3:45 Wednesday morning but the situation changed when firefighters were arriving.

"They saw a glow in the sky indicating a fire and so they upgraded the response to a fire," Cobb County Fire Lt. Dan Dupree said from the scene.

He said when units arrived, heavy fire was coming from the garage of the townhome. Dupree described the fire as “blowing through the garage.”

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the townhouse using more than 750 gallons of water on just the garage, according to Dupree. They were able to get that fire out in time to prevent it from severely impacting the adjacent units.

The unit that was fully engulfed is a total loss. Two other units were impacted by the fire and the residents inside those units were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Dupree said investigators determined the fire was set intentionally and told police to look out for Olsen’s car.

After a brief police chase, he was arrested later in the morning.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, although a neighbor’s cat did need to be rescued.