Marietta toddler allegedly abused by father dies

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Marietta father is now facing murder charges after his child died of alleged abuse.

On Thursday, 21-month-old Shomari Moore Jr. was taken off of life support at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Moore had been hospitalized since he was found unresponsive at an apartment on Bently Road in Marietta on Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest warrants, Moore's father, Shomari Holmes admitted to police that he beat the child. According to the warrant, he said he struck the boy in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding. He also confessed to beating the boy's 3-year-old sister, the warrants indicate.

After Moore's death, police said that charges against Holmes will be upgraded to felony murder. He had been charged with second-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor simple battery and felony aggravated battery.

Moore's mother, Chantelle Driver, has also been charged after police said that she knew Holmes was beating the boy and refused to call police. Authorities also allege that she failed to obtain medical care for the child. She's charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Parents Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes were in court on Sunday for their first appearance, when Driver was given an $80,000 bond. Holmes was denied bond and has another court date set for March 7.

The 3-year-old child remains in state custody.

