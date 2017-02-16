Marietta toddler allegedly abused by father dies

A Marietta toddler remains on life support, while his parents, Shomari Holmes and Chantelle Driver, remain in jail, charged with child cruelty.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- 11Alive has learned that a child who was on life-support after an alleged child abuse case has died.

RELATED | Parents of toddler on life support have violent history

Marietta Police were called, on Saturday, to an apartment at The Columns at Bentley Manor located at 2605 Bentley Road, around 4:20 p.m. They found the 21-month-old toddler in critical condition. He was rushed to to Kennestone Hospital and later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

PHOTOS | Marietta toddler passes away after alleged abuse

Parents Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes were in court on Sunday for their first appearance, when Driver was given an $80,000 bond and was charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor. Holmes was denied bond and has another court date set for March 7. He is charged with aggravated battery disfigure, simple battery and second-degree child cruelty.

A spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department said that the charges for the father will be upgraded to felony murder.

(© 2017 WXIA)