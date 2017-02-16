WXIA
Marietta toddler allegedly abused by father dies

Christopher Buchanan and Tiffany McCall, WXIA 4:49 PM. EST February 16, 2017

MARIETTA, Ga. -- 11Alive has learned that a child who was on life-support after an alleged child abuse case has died.

Marietta Police were called, on Saturday, to an apartment at The Columns at Bentley Manor located at 2605 Bentley Road, around 4:20 p.m. They found the 21-month-old toddler in critical condition. He was rushed to to Kennestone Hospital and later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Parents Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes were in court on Sunday for their first appearance, when Driver was given an $80,000 bond and was charged with second-degree child cruelty and contributing to the deprivation of a minor. Holmes was denied bond and has another court date set for March 7. He is charged with aggravated battery disfigure, simple battery and second-degree child cruelty.

A spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department said that the charges for the father will be upgraded to felony murder.

