Marietta's 'Big Chicken' getting a $2 million makeover

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A local landmark is getting ready for a renovation.

Marietta's "Big Chicken" located on Cobb Parkway will be closing its doors soon for a 12-week, $2 million project slated to begin on Jan. 23, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The iconic Big Chicken sign will remain, according the KFC Corp, but the restaurant will be updated to get the latest KFC design and a gift shop.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the restaurant was built in 1963 as part of Johnny Reb's Chick, Chuck and Shake. Then, Kentucky Fried Chicken took over in 1974. It was almost torn down a few times, but was saved.

"Marietta’s Big Chicken is a local landmark that we are proud to preserve,” KFC franchisee Mike Kulp, president and CEO of KBP Foods, said in an announcement. “Once completed, our new restaurant will be among the greatest KFCs in the world with design and guest experience features you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the U.S."

