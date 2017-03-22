Marine, fellow bystander rescue elderly woman from overturned SUV

(Photo: Courtesy: Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- It would be a frightening scene to drive by for any motorist. Luckily for an elderly woman trapped inside an overturned SUV, a Marine and another bystander didn't drive by. They stopped and they helped.

The Marietta Police Department reports that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Marietta Square - the city's heart - to an overturned vehicle. But even before they arrived, two men had already taken action. They were going to rescue whoever was inside.

By the time the first emergency responder showed up, the two were already climbing in and on the vehicle in any way they could to get to the driver.

(Photo: Courtesy: Marietta Police Department)

The Marietta Police Department reports the woman was exhausted. She had already been handling a medical emergency in her family and was driving to Kennestone again when the accident happened. Police said she fell asleep at the wheel and hit a light pole.

Moments after the accident, photos show a heartwarming scene emerging from heroism: a man in a Marine uniform sitting atop the overturned SUV alongside the woman he and another man had just rescued.

Police said no injuries were reported in the accident and no other vehicles were involved. As for the rescuers, neither wanted to be identified - the two doing good for good's sake.

© 2017 WXIA-TV