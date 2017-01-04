One person missing in Cobb Co. townhouse fire

A Marietta townhouse is a complete loss after an early morning fire.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A townhouse in the 4000 block of Audubon Dr. caught on fire early Thursday morning. One person is unaccounted for as investigators remain on the scene.

A secondary search is underway in the home where fire officials say there was no car in the garage. This all began with a suicide call around 3:40 but the situation changed when firefighters were arriving.

"They saw a glow in the sky indicating a fire and so they upgraded the response to a fire," Cobb County Fire Lt. Dan Dupree said.

He said when units arrived, heavy fire was coming from the garage of the townhome.

"Anytime you have a residential garage, you have a fire load that's not normally in the living section of the house," he said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the townhouse where it started and prevent it from severely impacting the adjacent units.

The unit that was fully engulfed is a total loss. Two other units were impacted by the fire and the residents inside those units were able to get out before firefighters arrived.