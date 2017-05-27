Police investigating serious motorcycle accident in Marietta

(Photo: Google Earth)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta police are investigating after a serious motorcycle accident on Gresham road.

The accident happened in front of Tip Top Poultry around 7:10 p.m. Authorities believe the rider, 61-year-old Douglas Reed of Canton, Ga. was heading northbound on Gresham Road when he lost control attempting to negotiate the curve near Wallace Road.

The accident left Reed with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital.

At this point, the police department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer B. Wallace at 770-794-5266.

