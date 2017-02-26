Police search for missing man in Marietta

William Cicero Roberts (Photo: Courtesy of the Cobb County Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Cobb County officials are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.

Officials are looking for 58-year-old William Cicero Roberts who went missing from the 2000 block of Arbor Forest Drive in Marietta around between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said Roberts suffers from dementia and bi-polar disorder. They believe he frequents the business in the area as well as the Cheatham Hills Trails of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield.

He was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans, a green fedora and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945 or emergency services at 911.

(© 2017 WXIA)